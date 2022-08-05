Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

College baseball player has leg amputated following horrific boating accident, family says

Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23. (Source: WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A prospective college baseball player had his lower leg amputated following a horrific boating accident that left him severely injured.

Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the accident on Bath Creek on July 23.

Byrd was one of two people who fell off their tubes. Byrd’s friend safely got back on the boat, but as Byrd was approaching the boat, the ski rope got caught in the propeller and pulled Byrd toward it. Byrd was hit by the propeller and seriously injured.

Parker Byrd underwent another surgery Friday morning to clean up and close some areas following...
Parker Byrd underwent another surgery Friday morning to clean up and close some areas following the amputation. His mother said that marks surgery number nine.(Courtesy Mitzi Byrd/Facebook with permission)

Byrd has committed to playing baseball at East Carolina University as a freshman.

His mother Mitzi Byrd posted on social media confirming that her son had surgery to amputate his right leg below his knee. According to the post, doctors may have to perform another amputation above the knee.

“This is hard. I’m not going to lie, this is REALLY hard,” Mitzi Byrd wrote in another Facebook post. “Parker is trying to process it and we are trying to process it. I begged God to provide a miracle but we have to trust his plan.”

Parker Byrd underwent another surgery Friday morning to clean up and close some areas following the amputation. His mother said that marks surgery number nine.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police requesting assistance identifying a person of interest in armed robbery
North Myrtle Beach police searching for person of interest in armed robbery
NOAA's latest hurricane season forecast.
FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues updated 2022 hurricane forecast
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
Lafredia Todd
Suspect’s charges upgraded after Nacho Hippo shooting victim dies in hospital
$300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold at Murrells Inlet Lowe's
$300K winning lottery ticket sold in Murrells Inlet

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
.
VIDEO: Conway leaders look to preserve and protect historical signs
FILE - Migrants hold Red Cross blankets after arriving at Union Station near the U.S. Capitol...
Pentagon denies DC request for National Guard migrant help
Overpass on Harrellson Boulevard named after fallen Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher
Overpass on Harrellson Boulevard named after fallen Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher