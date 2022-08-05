Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

5 killed in fiery crash in California

A witness who was traveling behind the car involved in the collision describes the scene. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Five people were killed and at least nine injured in a fiery crash involving at least six vehicles in Los Angeles County on Thursday.

It happened in the Windsor Hills neighborhood when authorities said a speeding car ran a red light.

Authorities said the dead include a pregnant woman, two other adults, and an infant, KCAL/KCBS reported.

A sixth victim was later discovered in the burned out wreckage of another vehicle.

Several people were flung from the cars, the Associated Press reported.

Eight people hurt in the wreck, including six kids ranging in age from 13 months to 15 years old, and two adults, were taken to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, KTLA reported. Most of those hurt received minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital later Thursday.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video included in this story may contain content disturbing to some.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Wreckage is seen after a deadly crash in the Los Angeles area. (Source: KABC/CNN)

A 40-year-old woman who was driving the Mercedes suffered major injuries, the Associated Press reported.

A surveillance video of the crash reportedly shows a burst of flames as the Mercedes slams into the other vehicles, sending them skidding through the intersection.

A witness told KTLA she covered her head as the debris flew.

“All of the sudden, a baby literally flew from the middle of the intersection to the middle of the gas station and landed right on the floor in front of me,” Veronica Esquival said. “One of the workers came and saw me with the baby and took the baby out of my hands. … Somebody tried to resuscitate the baby, but the baby was gone.”

“It was seeing the kids, that’s what got to me,” witness Alphonso Ward said. “The children, they never had a chance, thinking about that mother who was probably happy to be having a baby, but she’s gone.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource and the Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
NOAA's latest hurricane season forecast.
FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues updated 2022 hurricane forecast
Lafredia Todd
Suspect’s charges upgraded after Nacho Hippo shooting victim dies in hospital
Police requesting assistance identifying a person of interest in armed robbery
North Myrtle Beach police searching for person of interest in armed robbery
$300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold at Murrells Inlet Lowe's
$300K winning lottery ticket sold in Murrells Inlet

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Conway leaders look to preserve and protect historical signs
Two people are dead and two others injured after a lightning strike at a Washington park near...
Lightning strike near White House leaves 2 dead, 2 injured
The NYPD also formally charged Michael Morgan with the murder of a 28-year-old man in October...
NYC man charged in fatal shooting over cold fries tied to 2020 murder
Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday,...
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
SC law firm suing beverage company over possible bacterial contamination