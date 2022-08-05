Submit a Tip
2 arrested in connection to Loris shooting, police say

Jamariyon Shyhede Boykin, Tarrianna Corbrashia Richburg
Jamariyon Shyhede Boykin, Tarrianna Corbrashia Richburg(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in part of Horry County have arrested two people in connection to a July shooting that left five people hurt.

The Loris Police Department said Tarrianna Corbrashia Richburg and Jamariyon Shyhede Boykin were taken into custody on Thursday by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The two were wanted in connection to an incident that happened July 15 in the area of Cox Road and Helena Road. Police said the victims were being followed by a dark-colored sedan down Cox Road.

As they turned onto Helena Drive, one of the suspects in the sedan fired into the victims’ vehicle.

Online records show Boykin and Richburg are being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Thursday night, each charged with five counts of attempted murder.

Boykin is additionally charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force is made up of multiple agencies, including the Horry County Police Department, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the US Marshals Service.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

