Suspect’s charges upgraded after Nacho Hippo shooting victim dies in hospital

Lafredia Todd
Lafredia Todd(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman arrested for attempted murder in North Myrtle Beach is now being charged with murder after the victim died in the hospital days later.

LaFredia Todd, 34, was arrested last week for allegedly shooting a man on Friday at Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach.

Quintin Johnson, 26, died on Sunday at approximately 12:22 p.m. from his injuries.

Todd was initially charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

Jail and court records now show Todd is charged with murder.

