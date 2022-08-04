Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Suspect charged in Waties Island fire was out on bond, has history of mental illness

LUCAS SHANE STANDRIDGE
LUCAS SHANE STANDRIDGE(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have a suspect in custody, accused of starting the fire on Waties Island on July 17.

According to a police report, Lucas Standridge, 36, admitted to starting the fire and was arrested on July 18.

The North Myrtle Beach Fire Department Assistant Chief, B. Floyd and Chief Spain said they found Standridge when they arrived on the island and he told them he set the fire, explaining that he “had to reignite the sun,” so he set the fire on the island.

During his interview with police, Standridge said he traveled to the area from Anderson County because he “had to bring his own sun and moon.” He also told North Myrtle Beach Police officers he set the fire on Waties Island.

According to the report, an officer from Coastal Carolina University was called in as the island is owned by the University and it is its jurisdiction.

WMBF News has requested the reports from CCU.

Standridge is charged with entry on another’s land without permission; burning lands of another without consent, and willfully burning lands of another.

He is still being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to detention center records, Standridge was released from the detention center, on bond, on July 14. The Waties Island fire was three days later.

Records show Standridge was arrested on July 4 by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and charged with disobeying a police officer, disregarding a traffic signal and being a pedestrian on a controlled access highway.

Standridge was reported missing in Anderson County in June, according to our sister station in the area. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Standridge suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disease.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peace, Love and Little Donuts
Market Common’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts closing after passing of beloved owner
Victim in Nacho Hippo shooting in North Myrtle Beach dies from injuries, coroner says
$300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold at Murrells Inlet Lowe's
$300K winning lottery ticket sold in Murrells Inlet
Visitors along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk during the Labor Day weekend.
Two Grand Strand restaurants update policy to prevent dining and dashing
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say

Latest News

Marion Mayor Ashley Brady said Crawford submitted his resignation on Tuesday.
Active search underway for suspect that triggered school lockdowns in Marion
Conrad Sands Slayton, 40, (left) is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor...
2 former Goose Creek officers arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation
Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice
Krispy Kreme brings back pumpkin spice earlier than ever
Hot and humid with a few storms today.
FIRST ALERT: Seasonably hot and humid to end the week