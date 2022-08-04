Submit a Tip
Robeson County deputies investigating pair of shootings

(MGN / Cutout Credit: Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are investigating a pair of separate shootings that happened Wednesday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the first incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton, while the second happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Wilcox Road and Barker Ten Mile Road in St. Pauls.

One person was found shot in each incident and both were taken to the hospital for treatment. They’re both expected to recover.

A person of interest has also been identified in each investigation. Authoirties also said both incidents stemmed from confrontations between two groups, but are not related.

The shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

