Pirate Adventures in Murrells Inlet allows your little one to become a pirate aboard the Sea Gypsy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pirate Adventures in Murrells Inlet offers hour long tours to explore the salty seas.

If you’re looking for the ultimate pirate adventure, look no further, matey! Pirate Adventures at the Marshwalk of Murrells Inlet includes a boat ride complete with treasure hunting, going to battle, and getting a complete pirate make-over.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.