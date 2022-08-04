Gov. McMaster announces safe driving campaign from Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. McMaster announced a campaign to bring awareness to safe driving practices across the state Thursday.

The campaign includes a partnership between Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS).

“The historic Darlington Raceway is part of the very fabric of our state, and by their efforts to build strong partnerships statewide, they have extended their impact on South Carolina far beyond the track,” said McMaster. “This new partnership between the S.C. Department of Public Safety and Darlington Raceway is another example of the power of public-private partnerships, and it will go a long way in keeping our roadways safe.”

The new partnership will be part of the Shriners Children’s presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 3-4.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.