Georgetown city councilman resigns, special election to be held

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A local leader in the Grand Strand is set to step down, according to officials.

The City of Georgetown said Wednesday that councilman Al Joseph will resign, effective August 12. The city said it also plans to hold a special election to fill the remainder of his term.

A statement from the city added that Joseph accepted a new position as Main Street Coordinator with the city’s planning and community development department

“This was a very difficult decision for me to make,” Joseph said in a statement. “I am very proud and blessed to have served on City Council and hope that I can continue to serve the City of Georgetown in my new role for years to come.”

Georgetown Mayor Carol Jayroe said Joesph is “committed to work hand-in-hand with staff, business owners, and the Municipal Association of South Carolina to successfully implement the Main Street program.”

Joseph was first elected to city council in 2016.

It’s unclear when the special election will be held.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.