FIRST ALERT: More of the same through the weekend

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summertime heat and humidity will continue through Friday and into the weekend with seasonably hot temperatures and high humidity along with the risk of a pop up storm or two.

FRIDAY

Plenty of heat and humidity will continue through today. Daytime temperatures will remain steady in the upper 80s to lower 90s with the heat index near or just over 100 this afternoon. A few storms will be possible this afternoon, mainly just inland from the beaches as the seabreeze develops and pushes inland. This risk of storms today is 20%.

THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will slowly fall a degree or two as we head through the weekend. Humidity will remain on the high side both Saturday and Sunday and will result in the heat index remaining near 100 both afternoons.

A pop up shower or storm will remain possible mainly in the afternoon and evenings but no widespread rain or storms are expected.

