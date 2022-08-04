Submit a Tip
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for murder in Robeson Co. arrested, held without bond

Knowledge McNeil
Knowledge McNeil(Dillon County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted for murder in Robeson County is now in custody.

Knowledge McNeil, 20, of Pembroke was wanted for charges in relation to the death of Quadrique R. Butler, 19, of Fairmont.

On Monday at approximately 8:09 a.m., deputies responded to 94 Prosperity Dr., Lumberton after reports that someone had been shot.  When deputies arrived, they found Butler inside, deceased.

McNeil was arrested Thursday morning in Dillon County.

McNeil is charged with first-degree murder, breaking and entering, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a weapon within an enclosed area to incite fear and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held at the Dillon County Detention Center without bond and will be transported to Robeson County at the conclusion of his extradition process.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division. 

The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Fugitive Task Force, Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Fairmont Police Department assisted with the investigation. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

