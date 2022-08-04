Submit a Tip
Active search underway for suspect that triggered school lockdowns in Marion

Marion Mayor Ashley Brady said Crawford submitted his resignation on Tuesday.
Marion Mayor Ashley Brady said Crawford submitted his resignation on Tuesday.(Source: Marion Police Department Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marion Police Department is still searching for the suspect who triggered a lockdown at two Marion schools Wednesday.

According to Police Chief Tony Flowers, offers searching for the suspect(s) in an Amoco station shooting saw someone currently wanted by the Marion Police Department walking into a residence in the 700 Block of Euclid St in Marion. 

Other officers were quickly notified and a perimeter was set up around the home in hopes of capturing the individual, as we have been looking for him for approximately 11 months. 

Flowers said the suspect previously said he would not go down without a fight and he would shoot anyone that attempted to arrest him.

Since the home is approximately 200 yards from Johnakin Middle School and half a mile from Marion High School, it was determined to put the schools on lockdown as students would potentially walk through the area when school was

The suspect was not apprehended last night and currently has outstanding warrants for attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of a weapon during the commission, discharging firearms into a dwelling, discharging firearms into a vehicle, and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person. 

An assault rifle and a large amount of marijuana were recovered from the residence.

MPD is not releasing the suspect’s name at this time.

The Marion County Emergency Response Team as well as SLED assisted with the situation. 

