Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

5th suspect charged in connection to deadly Marlboro County nightclub shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have arrested a fifth suspect in connection to a deadly nightclub shooting in the Pee Dee.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said Javonte “Veto” Varquis Rollerson, 27, of Bennettsville, was taken into custody Thursday. He’s charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Rollerson’s arrested is in reference to a July 24 shooting at The Spot nightclub on Highway 15-401 East in Bennettsville.

According to the sheriff’s office, responding deputies learned that four people had been shot in the incident. They were each taken to hospitals by civilians.

One of the victims, 28-year-old Lancetausha Pouncy, 28, of Bennettsville, died as a result of the shooting.

In the weeks since four other men have been charged in connection to the incident.

4 suspects in fatal Marlboro nightclub shooting in custody
4 suspects in fatal Marlboro nightclub shooting in custody(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

Rollerson is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center and has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peace, Love and Little Donuts
Market Common’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts closing after passing of beloved owner
$300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold at Murrells Inlet Lowe's
$300K winning lottery ticket sold in Murrells Inlet
Victim in Nacho Hippo shooting in North Myrtle Beach dies from injuries, coroner says
Visitors along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk during the Labor Day weekend.
Two Grand Strand restaurants update policy to prevent dining and dashing
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for murder in Robeson Co. arrested, held without bond
VIDEO: 5th suspect arrested in deadly Marlboro County nightclub shooting
VIDEO: 5th suspect arrested in deadly Marlbroo County nightclub shooting
.
VIDEO: Suspect’s charges upgraded after Nacho Hippo shooting victim dies in hospital
VIDEO: Find out what and how you can save big on tax-free weekend in South Carolina
VIDEO: Find out what and how you can save big on tax-free weekend in South Carolina
.
VIDEO: Suspect charged in Waties Island fire was out on bond, has history of mental illness