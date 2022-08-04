5th suspect charged in connection to deadly Marlboro County nightclub shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have arrested a fifth suspect in connection to a deadly nightclub shooting in the Pee Dee.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said Javonte “Veto” Varquis Rollerson, 27, of Bennettsville, was taken into custody Thursday. He’s charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Rollerson’s arrested is in reference to a July 24 shooting at The Spot nightclub on Highway 15-401 East in Bennettsville.

According to the sheriff’s office, responding deputies learned that four people had been shot in the incident. They were each taken to hospitals by civilians.

One of the victims, 28-year-old Lancetausha Pouncy, 28, of Bennettsville, died as a result of the shooting.

In the weeks since four other men have been charged in connection to the incident.

4 suspects in fatal Marlboro nightclub shooting in custody (Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

Rollerson is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center and has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday.

