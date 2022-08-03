Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Rapper Mystikal, accused of rape, denied bond by judge

FILE PHOTO - State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against...
FILE PHOTO - State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against 51-year-old Michael Tyler, his past history met the standards of holding him without bond.(Ascension Parish Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has refused to set any bond for rapper Mystikal, who is accused of raping and choking a woman at his home outside Baton Rouge.

The Advocate reports that state District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against 51-year-old Michael Tyler, his past history and the victim’s fears met the standard for holding him without bond.

Defense attorney Roy Maughan Jr. maintains that Tyler is innocent. But he told the newspaper after the hearing that Tyler probably won’t appeal the judge’s ruling.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk during the Labor Day weekend.
Two Grand Strand restaurants update policy to prevent dining and dashing
Peace, Love and Little Donuts
Market Common’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts closing after passing of beloved owner
Victim in Nacho Hippo shooting in North Myrtle Beach dies from injuries, coroner says
house housing generic
Here’s how much you need to earn to afford a rental home in SC
Crews battle commercial fire in Lumberton
Firefighters deal with 90+ degree heat while battling Lumberton commercial fire

Latest News

.
VIDEO: DHEC confirms 23 cases of monkeypox in S.C., vaccines very limited
VIDEO: Coastal Carolina football opens fall camp, aims to build on success with new faces
VIDEO: Coastal Carolina football opens fall camp, aims to build on success with new faces
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
Blood donation
WMBF teams up with Red Cross for blood drives on Wednesday