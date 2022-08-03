Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Moon may have stable temperatures for humans, researchers say

Caves on the moon could provide shelters to humans.
Caves on the moon could provide shelters to humans.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It is possible that humans could start living on the moon.

There are caves on the moon, or at least the makings of caves, which have steady temperatures of about 63 degrees Fahrenheit.

That is a huge difference compared to the moon’s surface, which heats up to 260 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and drops to -280 degrees Fahrenheit at night.

Research recently published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters shows the moon has pit craters that could be turned into caves, and the stable temperatures there could make them a good place for shelter.

In other words, exploring the moon and eventually living there could be a lot safer, but being stuck in a cave or facing certain death might not sound too fun.

The study’s co-author said this new information could help NASA pick up the pace on designing a workable, permanent station on the moon, saying, “Humans evolved living in caves, and to caves we might return when we live on the moon.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk during the Labor Day weekend.
Two Grand Strand restaurants update policy to prevent dining and dashing
Peace, Love and Little Donuts
Market Common’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts closing after passing of beloved owner
Victim in Nacho Hippo shooting in North Myrtle Beach dies from injuries, coroner says
house housing generic
Here’s how much you need to earn to afford a rental home in SC
Hartsville police officer saves fellow brother in blue poisoned by fentanyl

Latest News

The Razoni is shown leaving the Ukrainian port of Odesa on its way to Turkey through the...
Inspectors OK 1st Ukraine grain ship but no sign yet of more
A bear is seen being petted in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The woman who took the photo said the bear...
Guests seen petting bear will be kicked out of hotel, owner says
The Bitcoin logo appears on the display screen of a cryptocurrency ATM in Salem, N.H., Feb. 9,...
New crypto oversight legislation arrives as industry shakes
FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully speaks...
Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94
Protesters react to a proposed abortion ban.
Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states