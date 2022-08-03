DHEC holds briefing to provide update on monkeypox in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control provided an update on monkeypox.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell will provide an update on the illness and the cases in the state, along with answering questions on monkeypox.

MORE INFORMATION | DHEC information and guidance on Monkeypox

Monkeypox is a viral illness that is spread through close physical contact with an infected person and their skin sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 23 confirmed cases in South Carolina, as of Wednesday.

Those infected with the illness begin with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body.

What are the symptoms of MPX?

Painful skin rash

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Swollen lymph nodes

The symptoms will usually appear about a week to two weeks after the exposure.

Bell said that they have acquired the maximum doses that have been made available, which is a very limited national supply, to vaccinated those who have been identified as close contacts.

The CDC reports that as of Wednesday, there are over 6,300 confirmed monkeypox cases in the United States.

