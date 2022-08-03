Kentucky flooding halts distillery products in the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rescue efforts continue in Kentucky and the process of cleaning up is underway in some areas.

“The basement is flooded and of course, we’ve just been working on the upstairs to try to get it where we can produce again because that’s mainly where we produce at,” said Colin Fultz, the of owner Kentucky Mist Distillery.

Fultz owns Kentucky Mist Distillery, based in Whitesburg, which was hit hard by the storms and flooding that left the entire town underwater last week.

Kentucky Mist Distillery has two locations in the Grand Strand.

“We’re shut down,” Fultz said. “We’ve had about three feet of water inside the distillery and so right now we’re just doing clean-up at the distillery. This is the heart that makes most of the stuff that goes to South Carolina or Orange Beach or any other stores that we have. So we’re kind of at a standstill until something happens and we get back to producing here.”

One of the two Kentucky Mist Distillery locations is at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach. This location opened in 2018 and some of the liquor sold comes from the Kentucky main hub.

At both the Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach locations, there’s plenty of product to buy for now, but they may not last long.

“We have lost five pallets worth of liquor at the Kentucky location, so that will definitely affect the inventory and products that would generally be shipped out of the Kentucky location,” said Olivia Edwards, a server and bartender at Kentucky Mist Distillery in the Grand Strand.

At the Kentucky location, there is still a power outage and the internet is down. Our zoom interview had to be cut short because of connectivity issues.

In the meantime, Fultz hopes to be back to production next week.

“We’re good on food and water and stuff like that,” said Fults. “It’s just the devastation, cleaning up and fixing stuff back.”

