Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Hometown officer dies in crash 2 days after retiring from police department

Officials say former officer Michael Pantera of the Hamden Police Department died in a crash...
Officials say former officer Michael Pantera of the Hamden Police Department died in a crash two days after he retired.(Hamden Police Department)
By Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A former officer in Connecticut died in a crash two days after retiring from the police department.

According to the Hamden Police Department, Michael Pantera was killed in a crash on Tuesday; he retired on July 31 after spending 24 years with the police force.

Hamden police said Pantera would be remembered as a compassionate officer who deeply cared about the Hamden community – serving his hometown with honor and distinction throughout his career.

WFSB reports Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett offered her condolences to Pantera’s family and friends and ordered flags at half-mast to honor the former officer.

Officials didn’t release immediate details about the crash that took Pantera’s life but said it occurred in North Branford, Connecticut.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk during the Labor Day weekend.
Two Grand Strand restaurants update policy to prevent dining and dashing
Peace, Love and Little Donuts
Market Common’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts closing after passing of beloved owner
Victim in Nacho Hippo shooting in North Myrtle Beach dies from injuries, coroner says
house housing generic
Here’s how much you need to earn to afford a rental home in SC
Crews battle commercial fire in Lumberton
Firefighters deal with 90+ degree heat while battling Lumberton commercial fire

Latest News

The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Scenic California river hamlet wiped out by deadly wildfire
The 6-year-old has sustained several injuries but has remained optimistic with support from his...
6-year-old recovering in ICU after being run over by bulldozer
FILE PHOTO - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice...
NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns quarterback Watson
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski killed Wednesday in crash, her office says
Jacob Alan Brown
Deputies ID suspect in Florence County chase that damaged vehicles