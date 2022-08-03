FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms this afternoon, normal highs for the end of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The typical summer pattern of heat & humidity with afternoon showers and storms continues through the end of the week. However, today looks to bring a little bit more coverage in those storms this afternoon.

TODAY

Temperatures will quickly climb into the low-middle 80s inland this afternoon. For those heading to the beach, highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. A Moderate Rip Current risk is out for today, so keep that in mind when you get in the water to cool off.

Here's a look at the 12 hour planner today with the best rain chances after noon. (WMBF)

The only other way to cool off today outside of the beach or pool will be to get lucky underneath one of those afternoon storms. Humidity will push the heat index to 100 to 105 from the middle of the day through the late afternoon. This will also bring just enough moisture to fire off showers and storms through the afternoon hours.

A few storms will be possible this afternoon. The storms will bring a little bit more coverage on Wednesday. (WMBF)

The best chance of a storm will be early in the afternoon near the beaches as the sea breeze develops. The higher chances will then shift inland through the late afternoon and into the evening.

REST OF THE WEEK

Plenty of heat and humidity will continue through the end of the week. Daytime temperatures will remain steady in the upper 80s to lower 90s with the heat index near or just over 100 each afternoon. A few storms will be possible each day but no widespread rain or storms are in the forecast. Daily storm chances will remain around 20%.

Highs remain warm with just an isolated shower each day this week. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Our temperatures will slowly fall a degree or two as we head toward the weekend. It’s not much but we will sit in the mid-upper 80s on the sand Saturday and Sunday. That’s right where we should be for this time of year. Inland locations will stay in the upper 80s to near 90. The heat index will remain near 100 with a stray storm or two possible at times. Stay cool if you are going out to shop on Tax Free Weekend.

Not a bad weekend forecast for the first weekend in August! (WMBF)

