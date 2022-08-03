Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms this afternoon, normal highs for the end of the week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The typical summer pattern of heat & humidity with afternoon showers and storms continues through the end of the week. However, today looks to bring a little bit more coverage in those storms this afternoon.

TODAY

Temperatures will quickly climb into the low-middle 80s inland this afternoon. For those heading to the beach, highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. A Moderate Rip Current risk is out for today, so keep that in mind when you get in the water to cool off.

Here's a look at the 12 hour planner today with the best rain chances after noon.
Here's a look at the 12 hour planner today with the best rain chances after noon.(WMBF)

The only other way to cool off today outside of the beach or pool will be to get lucky underneath one of those afternoon storms. Humidity will push the heat index to 100 to 105 from the middle of the day through the late afternoon. This will also bring just enough moisture to fire off showers and storms through the afternoon hours.

A few storms will be possible this afternoon. The storms will bring a little bit more coverage...
A few storms will be possible this afternoon. The storms will bring a little bit more coverage on Wednesday.(WMBF)

The best chance of a storm will be early in the afternoon near the beaches as the sea breeze develops. The higher chances will then shift inland through the late afternoon and into the evening.

REST OF THE WEEK

Plenty of heat and humidity will continue through the end of the week. Daytime temperatures will remain steady in the upper 80s to lower 90s with the heat index near or just over 100 each afternoon. A few storms will be possible each day but no widespread rain or storms are in the forecast. Daily storm chances will remain around 20%.

Highs remain warm with just an isolated shower each day this week.
Highs remain warm with just an isolated shower each day this week.(WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Our temperatures will slowly fall a degree or two as we head toward the weekend. It’s not much but we will sit in the mid-upper 80s on the sand Saturday and Sunday. That’s right where we should be for this time of year. Inland locations will stay in the upper 80s to near 90. The heat index will remain near 100 with a stray storm or two possible at times. Stay cool if you are going out to shop on Tax Free Weekend.

Not a bad weekend forecast for the first weekend in August!
Not a bad weekend forecast for the first weekend in August!(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk during the Labor Day weekend.
Two Grand Strand restaurants update policy to prevent dining and dashing
Peace, Love and Little Donuts
Market Common’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts closing after passing of beloved owner
Victim in Nacho Hippo shooting succumbs to injuries, coroner says
house housing generic
Here’s how much you need to earn to afford a rental home in SC
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say

Latest News

Heat and humidity continue.
FIRST ALERT: More heat and slightly better chance of a storm on Wednesday
Temperatures return to the 90s Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: A brand new week and the same summer weather pattern
FIRST ALERT: Another chance for afternoon storms
FIRST ALERT: Drying out this evening