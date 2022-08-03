Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies ID suspect in Florence County chase that damaged vehicles

Jacob Alan Brown
Jacob Alan Brown(Florence County Detention Center)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The suspect in a Pee Dee chase that left vehicles damaged has now been identified.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Jacob Alan Brown, of Timmonsville, was arrested following the pursuit on Tuesday. Deputies said he is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension and failing to stop for a blue light.

An official told WMBF News that the chase began after deputies attempted to serve a warrant along Gilbert Drive. The suspect, later identified as Brown, drove off and the chase began. The FCSO’s street crime unit was also involved in the chase.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brown continued driving in a tan GMC Yukon after hitting a deputy’s vehicle.

The pursuit ended on Church and Barringer streets when a deputy initiated a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) causing the suspect’s vehicle to overturn.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment but was later released into custody.

Three FCSO vehicles were damaged during the chase, but no deputies were hurt.

The vehicle Brown was driving was also discovered to be reported stolen.

Online records show Brown is being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of Wednesday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk during the Labor Day weekend.
Two Grand Strand restaurants update policy to prevent dining and dashing
Peace, Love and Little Donuts
Market Common’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts closing after passing of beloved owner
Victim in Nacho Hippo shooting in North Myrtle Beach dies from injuries, coroner says
house housing generic
Here’s how much you need to earn to afford a rental home in SC
Crews battle commercial fire in Lumberton
Firefighters deal with 90+ degree heat while battling Lumberton commercial fire

Latest News

Florence woman reported missing found safe, police say
Hot again on Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Seasonably hot and humid to end the week
DHEC confirms 23 cases of monkeypox in S.C., vaccines very limited
Crews battle commercial fire in Lumberton
Firefighters deal with 90+ degree heat while battling Lumberton commercial fire