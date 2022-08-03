Deputies ID suspect in Florence County chase that damaged vehicles

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The suspect in a Pee Dee chase that left vehicles damaged has now been identified.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Jacob Alan Brown, of Timmonsville, was arrested following the pursuit on Tuesday. Deputies said he is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension and failing to stop for a blue light.

An official told WMBF News that the chase began after deputies attempted to serve a warrant along Gilbert Drive. The suspect, later identified as Brown, drove off and the chase began. The FCSO’s street crime unit was also involved in the chase.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brown continued driving in a tan GMC Yukon after hitting a deputy’s vehicle.

The pursuit ended on Church and Barringer streets when a deputy initiated a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) causing the suspect’s vehicle to overturn.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment but was later released into custody.

Three FCSO vehicles were damaged during the chase, but no deputies were hurt.

The vehicle Brown was driving was also discovered to be reported stolen.

Online records show Brown is being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of Wednesday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.