‘Days of Our Lives’ moving to Peacock in September

(Source: NBC Universal)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular network soap opera will soon be making the move to streaming.

NBC announced Wednesday that “Days of Our Lives” will air exclusively on Peacock each weekday beginning September 12.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” said Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With a large percentage of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

The 58-time Emmy winner has produced more than 14,000 episodes since first airing in 1965. Its sister show, “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” is already streaming on Peacock, while all previous episodes of “Days of Our Lives” are already on the service.

NBC added that the show will be replaced by “NBC News Daily,” a new hour-long news program.

