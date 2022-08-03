Submit a Tip
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in theft of Caterpillar
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Conway are asking for help to locate a vehicle possibly connected to a recent theft in the area.

Conway Police Department responded to a construction site on August 1 for a Caterpillar Skid Steer that was stolen. The equipment was stolen on the morning of July 31, 2022.

Police say the suspect vehicle is white and tan Dodge Ram 4-door truck.

Anyone with information pertaining to this grand larceny case is asked to please call the Conway Police Department at (843)248-1790.

