Coastal Carolina football opens fall camp, aims to build on success with new faces

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - With a little less than a month remaining until the season kicks off, Coastal Carolina football players were back on the field Wednesday for the start of fall camp.

The Chanticleers enter 2022 off back-to-back bowl game appearances under head coach Jamey Chadwell, earning their first FBS postseason win the Cure Bowl last December.

But the teal and black will have a newer, younger look on both sides of the ball with some key players from the past two seasons now gone.

“We’ve got a lot of younger people, this is their first chance to really show what they’re about,” said Chadwell. “For coaches, there’s a little nervousness. A little anxious to see how these guys perform. We’re looking forward to seeing some guys out there running around and seeing how our recruiting actually went.”

That message was reflected by one of the team’s biggest stars.

“Obviously, you can’t replace some of the guys we lost,” said redshirt junior quarterback Grayson McCall. “But we have some really young talented guys. We have athletes all over the board who can make plays and some guys who played some snaps last year. I’m really looking forward to playing with them.”

McCall was also recently named the Preseason Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and placed on the watch list for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

Chadwell mentioned that McCall worked on a “pitch count” Wednesday as the quarterback comes off shoulder surgery.

“We’re 100% confident he’s going be ready to go in three weeks,” said Chadwell.

The Chants open the season at home on Sept. 3 against Army.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.