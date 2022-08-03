Submit a Tip
City of Florence begins project to tear down blighted, abandoned homes in neighborhoods

Crews demolish homes in the east Florence neighborhood.
Crews demolish homes in the east Florence neighborhood.(Source: City of Florence)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Abandoned homes that plagued Florence neighborhoods are coming down.

The city of Florence will use $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to tear down abandoned homes with the goal of reducing crimes, promoting health and safety, and beautifying the neighborhoods.

The first set of homes to be demolished include 408 Johns Street, 1102 Harmony Street, 112 East Liberty Street, and 101 East Roughfork Street according to the city of Florence.

Demolition began Wednesday morning at the 408 Johns St. location in east Florence.

