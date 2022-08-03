Submit a Tip
The American Red Cross Blood Drive is happening today through 7pm at Coastal Grand Mall and Magnolia Mall

By Halley Murrow
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Donate blood, save a life. You can donate blood on Wednesday, August 3rd through 7pm at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach or Magnolia Mall in Florence.

1 pint of blood can save up to 3 lives. You can simply show up to donate or reserve an appointment at their website here.

Bring a photo idea, drink plenty of water, and don’t come on an empty stomach. Come along with us to learn about the need, the process, and so much more!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

