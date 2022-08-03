$300K winning lottery ticket sold in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Murrells Inlet won $300,000 playing the lottery on Tuesday.

The lucky Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at Lowes Foods at Hwy 707.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, August 2, for a prize of $300,000. The ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, to see the $100,000 top prize multiplied to $300,000.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Tuesday, August 2

12 - 28 - 29 - 31 - 32 Power-Up: 3

Check your tickets - The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $300,000 prize.

Visit sceducationlottery.com

