$300K winning lottery ticket sold in Murrells Inlet

$300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold at Murrells Inlet Lowe's
$300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold at Murrells Inlet Lowe's(WIS)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Murrells Inlet won $300,000 playing the lottery on Tuesday.

The lucky Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at Lowes Foods at Hwy 707.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, August 2, for a prize of $300,000. The ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, to see the $100,000 top prize multiplied to $300,000.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Tuesday, August 2

12 - 28 - 29 - 31 - 32 Power-Up: 3

Check your tickets - The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $300,000 prize.

Visit sceducationlottery.com

