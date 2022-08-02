WMBF teams up with Red Cross for blood drives on Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The need for life-saving blood donations doesn’t take a break during the summer.

That’s why WMBF News has partnered with the Red Cross to hold blood drives on Wednesday at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach and Magnolia Mall in Florence.

The Red Cross is in dire need of donors of all blood types to make sure the hospital shelves are stocked. The organization is especially looking for those who have type O blood. And every two seconds, someone is in need of blood.

“As summer nears, blood donations are critically important in the weeks ahead to maintain a stable blood supply. When schools let out and families set off on vacation, the American Red Cross typically sees a decline in donors, often leading to a seasonal blood shortage,” said Michael Hesbach, Executive Director, Eastern SC chapter.

A blood donation takes about an hour from start to finish, but the actual donation itself takes only 8-10 minutes. In most states, people who are 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds are eligible to donate blood.

You can come out to Coastal Grand Mall and Magnolia Mall and meet some of the WMBF News team. You will also receive a free gift card for your donation.

The blood drives go from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged to reduce wait times. You can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

