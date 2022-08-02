Victim in Nacho Hippo shooting succumbs to injuries, coroner says

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County coroner says the victim in the North Myrtle Beach shooting last week succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting happened inside Nacho Hippo on North Beach Blvd, according to the report.

The victim, identified as Quintin Johnson, 26, died Sunday at 12:22 p.m. The coroner said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday and the investigation is ongoing.

Johnson’s family released the following statement:

“We are devastated to announce that our beloved Quentin passed away from his injuries on Sunday. Quentin was one of the gentlest, kindest people we’ve ever known. He was a loving brother, a devoted son, and a doting father to two children. Quentin’s hardworking nature and focus on bettering himself were inspiring to all of us. Our family and his friends are beyond heartbroken to be facing this tragic loss. Our family has come together from near and far to support each other, remember Quentin, and celebrate his life. We will honor his memory and mourn his loss the only way we know how – together.”

North Myrtle Beach Police detectives requested the charges against the suspect, LaFredia Todd, be upgraded to murder. The warrant is in process and will be served after it is signed by the judge.

She remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center as no bail has been set.

Lafredia Todd (J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

This is a developing story.

