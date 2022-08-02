Submit a Tip
Three Florence County Sheriff’s Office vehicles damaged during chase, officials say

(WITN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies were led on a chase on Tuesday afternoon.

Maj. Mike Nunn said members of the sheriff’s office warrants unit got into a chase with a wanted person on Gilbert Drive. He added that the FCSO street crime unit was also involved in the chase.

Nunn said the pursuit ended on Church and Barringer streets.

Three FCSO vehicles were damaged during the chase, according to Nunn. He added that no one was hurt.

At this point, it’s not clear why the person was wanted.

The sheriff’s office has not said if the wanted person was taken into custody.

WMBF News will bring you new developments as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

