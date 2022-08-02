Shine Cafe in Downtown Conway is a local hidden gem
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Shine Cafe has been a local favorite since they opened in 2019. You’ll feel like you’re walking into your Aunt Leslie’s house to enjoy fresh made goodness.
A lot of the menu offerings include items straight from their own garden.
Come along with us to discover their menu, learn about their artisan market, and even get a new recipe to use.
