Shine Cafe in Downtown Conway is a local hidden gem

By Halley Murrow
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Shine Cafe has been a local favorite since they opened in 2019. You’ll feel like you’re walking into your Aunt Leslie’s house to enjoy fresh made goodness.

A lot of the menu offerings include items straight from their own garden.

Come along with us to discover their menu, learn about their artisan market, and even get a new recipe to use.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

