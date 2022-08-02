SCHP: 1 killed in tractor-trailer collision on I-95 in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person died after two tractor-trailers collided on I-95 in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash happened at 11:35 p.m. Monday in the southbound lanes near mile marker 179, which is about eight miles west of Latta.

He said one tractor-trailer was heading south and was slowing down for traffic, when a second tractor-trailer rear-ended the first one.

The driver of the second-tractor trailer died.

That person’s name has not been released yet.

The crash remains under investigation.

