Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SCHP: 1 killed in tractor-trailer collision on I-95 in Dillon County

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person died after two tractor-trailers collided on I-95 in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash happened at 11:35 p.m. Monday in the southbound lanes near mile marker 179, which is about eight miles west of Latta.

He said one tractor-trailer was heading south and was slowing down for traffic, when a second tractor-trailer rear-ended the first one.

The driver of the second-tractor trailer died.

That person’s name has not been released yet.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Land
‘This was a complicated case’: Man sentenced to life in missing Myrtle Beach man’s death
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in recent theft
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in recent theft
1 injured, lanes closed after motorcycle-involved crash in Conway
1 injured, lanes closed after motorcycle-involved crash in Conway
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Visitors along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Grand Strand businesses update policy to prevent dining and dashing

Latest News

Blood donation
WMBF teams up with Red Cross for blood drives on Wednesday
This school year, SC districts can no longer to use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
SC districts can no longer use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
Hot & humid for the forecast today.
FIRST ALERT: Stretch of heat with daily rain chances continues
Conway leaders are considering changes to the statewide open carry law inside city limits.
Conway closer to reaching new hotels through incentive program