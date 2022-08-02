Officials: Man shot by deputies after killing parents, sister in Yancey Co.

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was shot and killed Monday afternoon after killing three of his family members.

Deputies said they responded to the call just after 4:30 p.m. after someone reported gunshots on Smith Johnson Road in Green Mountain, North Carolina.

After deputies arrived at the residence, they said more gunshots were fired.

According to deputies, the suspect, 24-year-old Travis Caleb Woody, was shot and killed by deputies while they were trying to take them into custody

Once deputies got inside the house, they found three people who were already dead.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the three people as Travis Woody’s father, Herman Woody, Travis’ mother, Sheila Woody, and his sister, Chelsey Woody.

No deputies were injured during this incident.

Yancey County Sheriff Shane Hilliard said he called in the SBI to help and said their investigating is ongoing.

