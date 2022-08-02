Newspaper: Families of Haley, Clyburn got casino shares

(AP) - The Wall Street Journal reports that the husband of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and brother of U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn were given shares of a company that leased slot machines to a North Carolina tribal casino.

The casino run by the Catawba Indian Nation in South Carolina needed political help to open last year.

The newspaper reported that John Clyburn introduced backers of the project to people he knew and never discussed it with his brother.

The newspaper reported that Michael Haley’s company did physical and cybersecurity consulting for the project in 2018.

A spokesperson for Nikki Haley told the newspaper she did not advocate for casino.

