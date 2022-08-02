Horry County’s special needs stickers help with peace of mind

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is issuing “special needs stickers” to first responders for service calls.

It’s a new approach to handling special needs in Horry County.

Safety and peace of mind are things all families value, including those with people with disabilities, and now Horry County has a new way to accommodate.

Monique Clement is a mother of a 19-year-old with autism. She’s also the Project Lifesaver Coordinator for SOS Care.

Clement takes pride in educating first responders on how to best assist people who have special needs and other disabilities through the agency.

“Having just any bit of information about our children in a system where they’re coming to either a fire of god forbids something worse, they know what they’re approaching and that comfort right there is all I need to sleep better at night knowing they know my son has autism,” said Clement.

The current stickers pinpoint special needs overall, deaf or hard of hearing, and autism.

Stickers can be placed on cars or close to entryways at home.

In terms of safety, Clement wants to warn families to be mindful but still thinks the stickers are a good idea overall.

“Unfortunately, there’s some not nice people in this world,” said Clement. “People need to be careful nowadays. That’s my opinion. But again we have a peace of mind and a piece of my heart that the information is in their cad system. So either way it’s a win-win,” said Clement.

