Hartsville police officer saves fellow brother in blue poisoned by fentanyl

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Hartsville police sergeant is alive today, thanks to the swift actions of a fellow officer after unknowingly coming into contact with fentanyl.

Sgt. Riley Free and Cpl. Marqus Personette were taking a suspect into custody on Saturday in a parking lot when they discovered a white substance. The suspect claimed it was cocaine.

Free transferred the evidence to the police station when he came into contact with the substance, which according to police, contained fentanyl.

The department said contact with fentanyl left Free nearly unconscious.

Free, who was aware enough, alerted Personette who administered four doses of Narcan while waiting for the ambulance.

Narcan is a drug used for emergency overdose situations. The Hartsville Police Department partners with the LEON Network which provides free Narcan and the training necessary to properly administer it to the department.

Free received additional treatment and observation once admitted to the hospital.

Through the quick actions of Personette, his fellow officer survived and was able to recover quickly.

