Grand Strand businesses update policy to prevent dining and dashing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - “Dining and dashing” isn’t new; however, some Grand Strand businesses are taking a new approach to cut the risk.

As visitors pour into the Grand Strand this summer, restaurants are noticing more people ordering their food, eating their meals, and leaving without paying.

It’s also known as dining and dashing.

This not only hurts local restaurants but also employees from lost tipped wages.

Two grand strand restaurants enacted a new policy to protect their business.

Riptydz Oceanfront Grille and Rooftop Bar and Beach House Bar and Grill require customers to put a card and ID on hold during the duration of their meal.

In a statement to WMBF News, Dave Goodbread, the general manager of Riptydz Bar & Grill and Beach House Bar & Grill said they revised their policy.

“Riptydz Oceanfront Grille and Rooftop Bar and Beach House Bar and Grill recently implemented a policy in which customers were required to put a card and ID on hold during the duration of their meal. This policy was put in place to slow the amount of customers who attempt to leave without paying. This was an effort to protect both the employee from lost tipped wages and from lost revenue for the business.

After listening to our customers we have revised our policy and no longer hold their ID, only their card. Customers can also choose to pay with a card after each order or pay cash as they go.

2022 has come with many challenges and we will continue to adapt and make our guest experience and our employee working experience as enjoyable as possible.”

Some visiting the area said the policy is a good idea.

“Especially like a tourist town we’re in now [like] Myrtle Beach, I think it’s a great idea,” said Amy Durst, visiting from North Carolina. “Honestly because, why not? I don’t think there’s a downside to it. Take our card, because you’re going to take our card regardless,” said Durst.

