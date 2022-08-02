Submit a Tip
Florence police searching for missing woman, may be medically at risk(Florence PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are searching for a missing woman last seen July 30.

According to the Florence Police Department, Tonya Marie Jarvis, 37, was last seen just before 4 p.m. on Saturday exiting a bus at the station in the 600 block of S. Irby Street.

She is 5′3″ and approximately 230 lbs, last seen wearing a green tank top, gray pants and white sandals.

Jarvis has medical conditions which put her at risk when unmedicated, police say.

Anyone with information should contact Cpl. Oliver of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence4.com.

