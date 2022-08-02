FIRST ALERT: Stretch of heat with daily rain chances continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The first week of August is here and the dog days of summer continues this week with plenty of heat and humidity. A few pop up showers and storms are possible each afternoon.

TODAY

We’re starting the day off on a warm note. Temperatures are in the middle and upper 70s as the kids head off to school inland. Meanwhile, as you’re headed out for work, the A/C will be your best friend, especially this afternoon. Highs will reach the low-middle 90s on the beaches today and the middle to upper 90s inland. When you factor in the humidity, the temperatures will once again push the heat index to 100-105° this afternoon.

Highs will climb into the lower 90s today with a 20% chance of a shower or storm. (WMBF)

Similar to Monday, an isolated shower or storm will be possible today at just 20%. Majority of us will stay dry this afternoon & evening.

Hot & humid for the forecast today. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

No major chances are in place through the end of the week. As a result, we’ll hold onto a typical late summer weather pattern. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s at the beach to the lower to middle 90s for the inland areas. As humidity continues, so will the afternoon pop up showers and storms each afternoon. We’ll see a 20-30% chance of showers and storms through the weekend. The heat index values will range between 100-105° each day.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s through the weekend with daily shower and storm chances. (WMBF)

The best rain chances this week look to be Wednesday, Saturday & Sunday. Important to note that we’re not talking any days with significant rainfall this week. The American Model (GFS) seems to be a little bit more aggressive with rainfall this week. Not fully buying that scenario.

Here's a look at the rainfall totals for both the Euro and GFS. While the GFS is a little bit more aggressive, we're not expecting a big rain maker this week. (WMBF)

