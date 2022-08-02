Conway closer to reaching new hotels through incentive program

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Conway is one step closer to reaching its goal of new hotels in the city limits. A unanimous vote was cast to pass the first reading of the amended Hotel Incentive Program.

Conway leaders have wanted this for a long time.

They’re doing what they can to attract hotels to the area

“One of the incentives is a hospitality tax rebate and we don’t say when that starts,” said Adam Emrick, a city administrator. “It does not make sense for it to start when we issue the building permits.”

Another decision by the council, allows new buildings to go a maximum of 65 feet high as opposed to the usual 50 feet.

Because of the current state of the economy, hospitality fees and property taxes collected for as many as seven years will convert to fees collected for as many as five years.

Originally the area of concentration was the downtown area of Conway, specifically around Main Street. However, that has changed, and the new area of focus is along highway 501 near Coastal Carolina University.

“When moms and pops come to see their kids at coastal, they won’t have to drive forever, back and forth to see their kids and also to rest at night whenever they’re here,” said councilman Larry White.

Marriott Hotels is looking into building in Conway and is prepared to apply for the incentive program, but is holding off, for now, to work some things out.

In the meantime...

“I’m just glad we’re at the point where hotels are now looking at the area,” White said. “For a while, we had no one that was interested in coming to Conway.

There would also be an expedited city review period of 15 days in lieu of the usual 30. The ordinance heads for a second reading on August 15.

