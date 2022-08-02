Blood donor of 30 years gives in legacy of late father

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Maria Shuler started donating blood in college, inspired by her father.

“My dad was my, I guess my encourager. He always gave blood he called it his oil change,” Shuler said.

Just 7% of the U.S population has O-negative type blood and even less are CMV negative.

Shuler and her father are those rare cases.

She said her father inspires and encourages her to donate blood because he was always donating blood.

Shuler lost her father to cancer. Since then, she said she’s donated 111 units of blood, which is equivalent to 14 gallons.

“Yeah, it’s a lot of blood. But you get it back. So, you know, it kind of clears out, it thins it out a little bit and you start all over again.”

And with recent shortages, Red Cross employees are encouraging those who can donate blood to do so.

“In South Carolina, we need to collect 300 units a day,” Meggin Heath, an account manager of the American Red Cross said. ”So, you know, we wanna see here in the Myrtle Beach area a good 50 to 60 a day. So, it’s a daily struggle, we encourage people daily to come and see us.”

WMBF News partnered with the American Red Cross to host two blood drives on Wednesday, August 3, at Coastal Grand Mall, 2000 Coastal Grand Circle and Magnolia Mall, 2701 David McLeod Boulevard in Florence.

Appointments are encouraged to reduce wait times. To schedule yours, use the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donors can also save time by completing RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer.

To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions on the website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.