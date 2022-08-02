Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Armed and dangerous’: Robeson County deputies search for man accused of killing 19-year-old

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down a murder suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies were called just after 8 a.m. Monday to Prosperity Drive in Lumberton where they found 19-year-old Quadrique Butler dead inside the home.

Authorities identified 20-year-old Knowledge McNeil as the suspect.

He is charged and wanted on a slew of charges including first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon within an enclosed area to incite fear.

Deputies said McNeil was last seen driving a blue, four-door 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with the North Carolina license plate number RDZ-1551.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community that if they know McNeil’s whereabouts, they’re asked to call 910-671-3170.

Authorities are warning the public to not approach McNeil if they see him because he is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk during the Labor Day weekend.
Two Grand Strand restaurants update policy to prevent dining and dashing
Darrell Land
‘This was a complicated case’: Man sentenced to life in missing Myrtle Beach man’s death
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in recent theft
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in recent theft
1 injured, lanes closed after motorcycle-involved crash in Conway
1 injured, lanes closed after motorcycle-involved crash in Conway
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
.
VIDEO: ‘Armed and dangerous’: Robeson County deputies search for man accused of killing 19-year-old
Blood donation
WMBF teams up with Red Cross for blood drives on Wednesday
Summer is almost over in Horry County which means whether kids are walking, biking or taking...
Troopers preach road safety to students, drivers as kids head back to school in Grand Strand, Pee Dee