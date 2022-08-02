‘Armed and dangerous’: Robeson County deputies search for man accused of killing 19-year-old

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down a murder suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies were called just after 8 a.m. Monday to Prosperity Drive in Lumberton where they found 19-year-old Quadrique Butler dead inside the home.

Authorities identified 20-year-old Knowledge McNeil as the suspect.

He is charged and wanted on a slew of charges including first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon within an enclosed area to incite fear.

Deputies said McNeil was last seen driving a blue, four-door 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with the North Carolina license plate number RDZ-1551.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community that if they know McNeil’s whereabouts, they’re asked to call 910-671-3170.

Authorities are warning the public to not approach McNeil if they see him because he is considered armed and dangerous.

