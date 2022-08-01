‘This was a complicated case’: Man sentenced to life in missing Myrtle Beach man’s death

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A South Carolina man was convicted of killing a man who was first reported missing in 2019.

Darrell Land, 34, of Blythewood was found guilty last week of murder in Arnold Bennett’s shooting death.

Bennett was last seen on Aug. 7, 2019. His remains were found on Aug. 20, 2019, by two North Myrtle Beach city workers.

It was determined that Bennett had been shot in the head and his body was dumped in some woods off Old Sanders Road near Robert Edge Parkway.

“This was a complicated case involving multiple police departments,” said Mary-Ellen Walter, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case. “Both the Myrtle Beach Police Department which took the initial missing person report and the Horry County Police Department, which took over the investigation did an outstanding job. Special thanks go to Detective Ken Marcus for his perseverance in ensuring justice for Mr. Bennett.”

A judge sentenced Land to life in prison.

