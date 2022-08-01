Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘This was a complicated case’: Man sentenced to life in missing Myrtle Beach man’s death

Darrell Land
Darrell Land(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A South Carolina man was convicted of killing a man who was first reported missing in 2019.

Darrell Land, 34, of Blythewood was found guilty last week of murder in Arnold Bennett’s shooting death.

Bennett was last seen on Aug. 7, 2019. His remains were found on Aug. 20, 2019, by two North Myrtle Beach city workers.

PAST COVERAGE:

It was determined that Bennett had been shot in the head and his body was dumped in some woods off Old Sanders Road near Robert Edge Parkway.

“This was a complicated case involving multiple police departments,” said Mary-Ellen Walter, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case. “Both the Myrtle Beach Police Department which took the initial missing person report and the Horry County Police Department, which took over the investigation did an outstanding job. Special thanks go to Detective Ken Marcus for his perseverance in ensuring justice for Mr. Bennett.”

A judge sentenced Land to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in recent theft
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in recent theft
Lafredia Corlet Todd
Woman charged after shooting at North Myrtle Beach restaurant
Driver killed after vehicle overturns, catches fire in Georgetown County crash
Feds file to seize Horry County property belonging to Doc Antle, records show
Earthquakes hit SC
Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning

Latest News

Eugene Johnson Jr.
Laurinburg police make arrest in shooting; victim in ‘very critical’ condition
Man charged in officer-involved shooting
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Greenville
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in recent theft
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in recent theft
Fransisko Reyes Tursios
Man arrested at Florence motel after shooting, assault