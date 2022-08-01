Submit a Tip
Stunning & Brilliant Events has been party and wedding planning for over a decade

By Halley Murrow
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locally owned and operated, Stunning & Brilliant Events has planned well over 1,000 weddings in the past 10 years here along the Grand Strand.

We loved going through the process of wedding planning, getting some party tips, and even learning some great ideas for back to school lunches.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

