Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police search for person of interest in deadly Florence County motel

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a person of...
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a person of interest in a deadly motel shooting.(Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a person of interest in a deadly motel shooting.

Deputies were called on July 24 to the Travel Lodge on West Palmetto Street for a shooting. They found a victim who was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

RELATED COVERAGE | Coroner IDs victim in fatal shooting at Florence County motel

The coroner identified the victim as 28-year-old Tyrelle Scott.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Investigators said video surveillance at the motel captured a person of interest who may have information about the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest or has information on the shooting is asked to call FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 374.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in recent theft
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in recent theft
Lafredia Corlet Todd
Woman charged after shooting at North Myrtle Beach restaurant
Driver killed after vehicle overturns, catches fire in Georgetown County crash
Feds file to seize Horry County property belonging to Doc Antle, records show
Rain chances wrapping up this evening
FIRST ALERT: Drying out this evening

Latest News

Tylik Griffin
Longs man pleads guilty in deadly shooting weeks before trial set to start
Darrell Land
‘This was a complicated case’: Man sentenced to life in missing Myrtle Beach man’s death
.
VIDEO: ‘This was a complicated case’: Man sentenced to life in missing Myrtle Beach man’s death
Eugene Johnson Jr.
Laurinburg police make arrest in shooting; victim in ‘very critical’ condition