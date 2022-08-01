Police search for person of interest in deadly Florence County motel

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a person of interest in a deadly motel shooting.

Deputies were called on July 24 to the Travel Lodge on West Palmetto Street for a shooting. They found a victim who was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The coroner identified the victim as 28-year-old Tyrelle Scott.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Investigators said video surveillance at the motel captured a person of interest who may have information about the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest or has information on the shooting is asked to call FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 374.

