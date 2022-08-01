Nonprofits host adaptive golf camp in Myrtle Beach area for children of all abilities

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No matter their age, background or physical ability, a group from the Palmetto State is encouraging children to make golf their thing.

“It’s been great to see all the joy and the happiness that these kids get with this game,” said Brandon Worley, the founder of Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf. “So it’s really good therapy for them and being able to interact and just socialize has been awesome.”

In just a few days, kids that had never even picked up a club before can now call themselves golfers.

“The smiles,” said Effie Baldwin, the CEO and founder of the nonprofit, Believing in a Better World. “The smiles on the children’s faces when they see that they can drop a ball. They’re getting these putts in. They’re on the fairway. They’re applying everything that they learned and they’re happy and they’re enjoying it.

Baldwin helped organize this four-day camp at Tupelo Golf Course as a way to empower and inspire the children in the Myrtle Beach area.

“This is amazing and this is an opportunity that he has with his little brother and it’s a family sport that we can all learn and do together,” said Tiffany Lewis, the mother of one of the campers.

As organizers continue to grow the sport and teach others about their mission to make the game more inclusive, they hope camps like this won’t just teach people to be better golfers.

“And the thing is about golf is it’s more than just a game,” said Worley. “We compare it to life so essentially in golf you’re not gonna hit every shot perfect and in life, you’re not gonna wake up every day and every day is gonna be a perfect day. So learning how we overcome those small challenges and obstacles and putting those little tools in their toolbox to be able to approach life with a positive mindset.”

