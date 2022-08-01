Longs man pleads guilty in deadly shooting weeks before trial set to start

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge sentenced a Longs man to three decades in prison after he pleaded guilty to a deadly shooting back in January 2020.

Tylik Griffin, 22, was scheduled to go to trial on Aug. 15, but instead pleaded guilty on Friday to murder and attempted murder.

The decision was made after his codefendant, Tyrell Harrison, was found guilty back in June on the same charges and sentenced to 45 years in prison.

The charges for both men stemmed for a shooting that killed Tyrone Davis and left another person hurt.

Authorities said Griffin and Harrison requested a ride from the two victims from a club in the Cedar branch area. When the car got close to their destination, Griffin and Harrison tried to rob the victims at gunpoint. The victims refused to give up their belongings, so the two were shot in the back of the head.

The surviving victim was able to identify Griffin and Harrison as the gunmen in the case.

“There’s no question that this was an unnecessary and violent attack, but this is as close to justice as we can get for the victims in a case this egregious. Both of these defendants will serve lengthy prison sentences for their actions, and that was our goal setting out,” said violent crimes prosecutor, Nancy Livesay.

The judge sentenced Griffin to 30 years in prison.

The charges that Griffin and Harrison were both convicted of require them to serve every day of their sentences, and are non-parole-eligible offenses.

