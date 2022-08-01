Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Laurinburg police make arrest in shooting; victim in ‘very critical’ condition

Eugene Johnson Jr.
Eugene Johnson Jr.(Source: Scotland County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURINBURG, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is accused of shooting another man just one day after he got out of jail on similar charges, according to online records.

Laurinburg police were called at 10:15 p.m. Friday to Tara Drive where they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was flown to a hospital where police said he is listed in ‘very critical condition.’

Arrest warrants were issued for 30-year-old Eugene Johnson Jr. who was arrested on Saturday night along Woodlawn Drive.

He faces several charges, including first-degree attempted murder and discharging a firearm within an enclosure.

He’s currently being held at the Scotland County Detention Center under no bond.

Online records show that Johnson had just been released on Thursday after posting a $300,000 bond. He had been arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm in the city and communication threats.

The Laurinburg Police Department thanked residents for their help in the capture of Johnson.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in recent theft
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in recent theft
Lafredia Corlet Todd
Woman charged after shooting at North Myrtle Beach restaurant
Driver killed after vehicle overturns, catches fire in Georgetown County crash
Earthquakes hit SC
Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning
Feds file to seize Horry County property belonging to Doc Antle, records show

Latest News

Campers enjoy adaptive golf camp
Nonprofits host adaptive golf camp in Myrtle Beach area for children of all abilities
Latta Town Council to hold meeting after number of resignations
Latta residents voice frustration over police, council resignations; town names interim police chief
.
VIDEO: Nonprofits host adaptive golf camp in Myrtle Beach area for children of all abilities
.
VIDEO: Latta residents voice frustration over police, council resignations; town names interim police chief