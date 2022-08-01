Laurinburg police make arrest in shooting; victim in ‘very critical’ condition

LAURINBURG, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is accused of shooting another man just one day after he got out of jail on similar charges, according to online records.

Laurinburg police were called at 10:15 p.m. Friday to Tara Drive where they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was flown to a hospital where police said he is listed in ‘very critical condition.’

Arrest warrants were issued for 30-year-old Eugene Johnson Jr. who was arrested on Saturday night along Woodlawn Drive.

He faces several charges, including first-degree attempted murder and discharging a firearm within an enclosure.

He’s currently being held at the Scotland County Detention Center under no bond.

Online records show that Johnson had just been released on Thursday after posting a $300,000 bond. He had been arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm in the city and communication threats.

The Laurinburg Police Department thanked residents for their help in the capture of Johnson.

