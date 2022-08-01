Latta residents voice frustration over police, council resignations; town names interim police chief

LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - The Latta Town Council held a special meeting Sunday following several resignations among law enforcement and town officials.

The agenda called for a vote on the resignation of council members as well as a discussion on “town and police department concerns” after a number of police officers have resigned in the town, including Police Chief Josh Holt.

Councilmembers Joe Williamson Jr. and Robert McIntyre have also resigned. Williamson had 14 months remaining in his term while McIntyre had 38, having recently been elected.

The council approved his and McIntyre’s resignations on Sunday, as well as all of those from the police department. Lt. Zane Bryant was also named the town’s interim police chief.

WMBF News obtained a copy of Williamson’s resignation letter prior to Sunday’s meeting, which stated he was leaving after instances where he “questioned and disagreed with some of the council’s motivations.”

“I felt that the character of this council would eventually create an environment in which the Town of Latta was our priority and not personal gain,” the former councilman wrote.

Williamson went on to write that he preferred not to elaborate on details, but said he “can no longer be a part of an organization that does not want to help all of Latta.”

While the resignations came after a new administration was voted into office, the reason for each has been unclear.

Mayor pro tem Marcus McGirt previously told WMBF News that public safety remains a top priority for the town. It’s also not the first time they’ve dealt with a high turnover situation.

He also said a special election will be held in October to fill the vacant council seats, and officials are working to balance the town’s budget for the fiscal year. McGirt added that the town would also reach out to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office to assist with law enforcement if necessary.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.