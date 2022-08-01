Inflation knocks donations for Back Pack Buddies school supplies

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The non-profit Back Pack Buddies says school supply donations are down this year, a side effect of inflation.

“It’s a tough economy right now for people. It’s affected us a little bit. We are not getting the contributions that we normally get sometimes,” said volunteer Bob Ballerano.

Ballerano has volunteered for many years. He usually sees a lot of school supply donations in the summer.

Ordinarilly, Ballerano fills backpacks with food, notebooks, clothes, binders, pencils, and other essentials that kids need for school.

However, this year he only saw a few donations.

“Anything that you will buy for your child to put in their backpacks for school is what we need. We need everything and anything we could use,” said Ballerano.

According to the National Retail Federation, inflation has increased by 9.1 %.

The average price for school supplies for families this year will be around $865.

Despite the setbacks, Ballerano is volunteering extra hours to have each backpack ready before school starts.

“We are looking to fill 2,500 going back to school backpacks. There, we are going to put all the school supplies we need. You know, that’s a lot of supplies we need,” said Ballerano.

Barb Mains keeps track of how many families apply for Back Pack Buddies services. While she doesn’t have the number for this new school year yet, she believes there will be a need for more food and supply donations.

“I don’t know what the number will be this year, but I’m assuming it is going to be more. It seems that way,” said Mains.

It’s all-hands-on-deck for the volunteers to help as many kids as they can.

Mains is also lending a helping hand at the warehouse.

“It makes me feel wonderful. We tried to do everything that could make them feel like the other kids,” said Mains.

Many school drives will be available across the Grand Strand in the next few weeks.

