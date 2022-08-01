Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County offers stickers to alert responders to individuals with special needs

Horry County special needs stickers
Horry County special needs stickers(Horry County)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County is now offering ‘special needs stickers’ to help community members notify first responders of a person with a given need in their home or vehicle.

The goal of the window decals is to alert First Responders to any individuals in a home or vehicle that may require special assistance.

The sticker will give first responders an idea of what accommodations may be needed. For example, the use of our sensory kits for those with autism.

Ideally, the sticker would be posted on your car or by the main entrance to your home.

Horry County offers stickers to alert responders to individuals with special needs
Horry County offers stickers to alert responders to individuals with special needs(Horry County)

Currently, stickers are available for special needs overall, deaf or hard of hearing, and autism.

Horry County offers stickers to alert responders to individuals with special needs; HEARING decal
Horry County offers stickers to alert responders to individuals with special needs; HEARING decal(Horry County)
Horry County offers stickers to alert responders to individuals with special needs; AUTISM decal
Horry County offers stickers to alert responders to individuals with special needs; AUTISM decal(Horry County)

If you need a sticker, email specialneeds@horrycounty.org with the type of sticker you would like to request.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in recent theft
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in recent theft
Lafredia Corlet Todd
Woman charged after shooting at North Myrtle Beach restaurant
Driver killed after vehicle overturns, catches fire in Georgetown County crash
Darrell Land
‘This was a complicated case’: Man sentenced to life in missing Myrtle Beach man’s death
Feds file to seize Horry County property belonging to Doc Antle, records show

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Boardwalk renovations almost complete
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand businesses adopt new policy to deter dine n' dashers
.
VIDEO: Inflation impacts school supply purchases, donations
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand woman with universal blood type donates every 56 days
blood drive generic
Blood donor of 30 years gives in legacy of late father